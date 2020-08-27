Instagrammer and TikToker To Follow: Scott Frenzel

In an overwhelming world of content on social media platforms, it can be a challenge to find a creator that brings entertaining original content to multiple platforms. One of those creators is Scott Frenzel, who is on both Instagram and TikTok.

Over on his TikTok account. Frenzel has a few ongoing video themes:

Fan Groups I’m Most Afraid of

Things Only One Direction Fans Know

Life Hacks for College That No One Ever Tells You

And the longest-running theme, Things Only Gay People Understand

There are many more recurring videos that are extremely witty and entertaining.

On Instagram, Frenzel does a weekly Q & A on Wednesdays called ‘Q&gAy.’

Also, Frenzel serves up some quite tasty thirst traps.

There are even more picks of Frenzel in all of his ‘otter-riffic’ glory to ‘admire’ on his Instagram account.

You can follow Scott Frenzel on Instagram (scott.frenzel) and TikTok (scott.frenzel).

