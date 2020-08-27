Instagrammer and TikToker To Follow: Scott Frenzel

In an overwhelming world of content on social media platforms, it can be a challenge to find a creator that brings entertaining original content to multiple platforms. One of those creators is Scott Frenzel, who is on both Instagram and TikTok.
Over on his TikTok account. Frenzel has a few ongoing video themes:
Fan Groups I’m Most Afraid of
@scott.frenzel
who should be in part 3? #taylorswift #arianagrande #lanadelrey #gayfunny
Things Only One Direction Fans Know
@scott.frenzel
and that’s on cashmere vanilla #onedirection #directioner #directioners #onedirectionfans #popmusic
Life Hacks for College That No One Ever Tells You
@scott.frenzel
leave any tips you have in the comments! #college #collegehacks #lifehacks #university #classof2024 #learnwithtiktok
And the longest-running theme, Things Only Gay People Understand
@scott.frenzel
could be casting a wide net here #gay #gayfunny #gaymeme #gayboy
There are many more recurring videos that are extremely witty and entertaining.
On Instagram, Frenzel does a weekly Q & A on Wednesdays called ‘Q&gAy.’
Also, Frenzel serves up some quite tasty thirst traps.
There are even more picks of Frenzel in all of his ‘otter-riffic’ glory to ‘admire’ on his Instagram account.
