HOT

Wait, Falwell's Hot & Hunky Trainer Too?

HOT

Dylan Efron Is Giving Brother Zac A Run For His Money: See Why

TOP

Leslie Jordan After Hearing Cardi B's 'WAP:' "Every Garbage Can Has Its Lid"

TOP

Homophobe Jerry Falwell: My Wife Had An Affair With The Pool Boy

Instagrammer and TikToker To Follow: Scott Frenzel

by
The many different themes explored on Scott Frenzel’s IG and TikTok (Photo Credit: Thumbnails from Frenzel’s IG/ TikTok)

In an overwhelming world of content on social media platforms, it can be a challenge to find a creator that brings entertaining original content to multiple platforms. One of those creators is Scott Frenzel, who is on both Instagram and TikTok

Over on his TikTok account. Frenzel has a few ongoing video themes:

Fan Groups I’m Most Afraid of

@scott.frenzel

who should be in part 3? #taylorswift #arianagrande #lanadelrey #gayfunny

♬ original sound – scott.frenzel

 

Things Only One Direction Fans Know

@scott.frenzel

and that’s on cashmere vanilla #onedirection #directioner #directioners #onedirectionfans #popmusic

♬ I Didn’t Mean To – Sarah Barrios

Life Hacks for College That No One Ever Tells You

@scott.frenzel

leave any tips you have in the comments! #college #collegehacks #lifehacks #university #classof2024 #learnwithtiktok

♬ original sound – scott.frenzel

And the longest-running theme, Things Only Gay People Understand

@scott.frenzel

could be casting a wide net here #gay #gayfunny #gaymeme #gayboy

♬ original sound – scott.frenzel

There are many more recurring videos that are extremely witty and entertaining.

On Instagram, Frenzel does a weekly Q & A on Wednesdays called ‘Q&gAy.’

Also, Frenzel serves up some quite tasty thirst traps.

There are even more picks of Frenzel in all of his ‘otter-riffic’ glory to ‘admire’ on his Instagram account.

You can follow Scott Frenzel on Instagram (scott.frenzel) and TikTok (scott.frenzel).

Let us know what you think of Scott Frenzel in the comments or on our social media accounts.

What do you think?