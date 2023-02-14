Instinct Exclusive with Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, & Tom Ainsley

After a successful first season on Hulu, How I Met Your Father is back for Season 2 with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

The How I Met Your Mother spinoff follows Sophie Tompkins (Hilary Duff), who just like Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), tells her child the tale of how his parents ended up together. True to the show’s premise, Sophie is a hopeless romantic and searching for love in New York City, but struggles to meet the perfect match. Her friends Val (Francia Raisa), Sid (Suraj Sharma), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Hannah (Ashley Reyes) also find themselves in similar situations and dealing with relationship issues of their own.

If How I Met Your Mother emphasized anything throughout its nine-year run, it’s that timing is everything. We can’t wait to see how this turns out!

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Raisa, Sharma, and Ainsley to talk more about Season 2, reprising their characters, and working alongside Duff. Check out the full video interview below.

Francia Raisa (Valentina), Suraj Sharma (Sid), & Tom Ainsley (Charlie)…