Instinct Hottie Jazzul is Here to Slay

Last year HBO Max launched its streaming service that has given others a run for their money. If you subscribe, you know that it kicked off its programming with Legendary, the reality competition show about voguing and ballroom that has helped continue to educate the mainstream about the world of ballroom.

Legendary Season 1 introduced us to 8 top notch “houses” pulled straight from the underground ballroom community. These voguing teams competed in dance challenges and showcased fashions for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000. Season 2 of Legendary airs on HBO Max on May 6. One of the Top 3 teams on Legendary Season 1 was the House of Escada, that brought it week after week with some of the best duck walks, cat walks, spins and dips, and floor performances. If you’re like me, you were instantly smitten by Escada’s gorgeous and thicc zaddy, Jazzúl.

Along with his team of fierce voguers, 26-year-old Jazzúl kept fans coming back for more. Although Escada didn’t take home the victory, the Boston & L.A. based model and dancer and his team won over our hearts. If you follow Jazzúl, you know him as the hairy and voluptuous bear with the most perfect eyebrows and smile. And because we can’t get enough, Jazzúl Escada is this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Why y’all gaggin’ though? He bring it to you every ball!

So let’s get to know Jazzúl Escada a little more:

INSTINCT: Tell me about how you got into voguing and dance and became part of the House of Escada?

JAZZUL: Voguing has always been something I’ve had on my mind ever since I first saw Leiomy and Dashawn on the Vogue evolution dance team on America’s Best Dance Crew. Dancing has been something I’ve done since I was a kid but I never found a style that I’m in love with until I went to my first ball and saw THE London Escada. He came out to walk the ball and I was amazed. I looked at my best-friend and said “I need to do exactly what he’s doing”. That same night I walked up to London and asked if he was teaching classes. He invited me to his classes and saw how much I wanted to vogue and took me in as his child. Since then my love for vogueing has grown into something that I love and is now my lifestyle.

Other than dancing, what are some of your favorite things to do?

Other than dance I love to hang out with my family and friends. I’m very big on personal connections. I’d rather had 5 amazing friends than a million acquaintances. I also love hiking and doing yoga and watching scary movies.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think the most attractive part of myself is my welcoming personality. I like jokes and don’t like when people are left out. Lol

What do you find you are complimented on the most?

I get the most compliments on my eyebrows a lot. I never do them. I like to leave them natural.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Sexy is a feeling. It’s not something that you have, it’s something that you embrace.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

My proudest moment in my life so far is making top 3 with my house of Escada on Legendary on HBO max. We worked really hard and it’s just the beginning.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Something that I want to accomplish is working for Rihanna’ on the Savage x Fenty show. Spreading the love/ movement of body positivity is very important to me and I want people who relate to me in any way to feel seen and noticed.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

Oh my…. love. To be honest, I don’t know if I have found love. I’m a hopeless romantic. I look for mental stability over all. Someone who really understands life and has a positive look on what’s to come in the future. The power of the mind is so sexy. I’m open to the idea of a relationship if it happens, but I’m letting it come to me and I’m not going to stress about it. Life happens the way it’s supposed to. 🙂

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? All time favorite movie is ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Selena Gomez

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Grape Uncrustable

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? I’d bring BETTY by Betty Who

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

To be an Instinct Hottie is an honor. I appreciate the offer and I’m flattered to be featured!

Follow Jazzúl on Instagram and Twitter.