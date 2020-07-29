Lights, Camera, Sexy: Our Latest Instinct Hottie is Photog Randy Addison

It’s surprising that our latest Instinct Hottie, photographer Randy Addison, is normally behind the camera given how good looking he really is.

The Florida-based muscle stud is easy on the eyes but also has a heart of gold which can be a rare find in the gay community. We profiled him and his work almost two years ago where he flawlessly highlights every part of a man’s body to perfection in a series of stunning black and white photos. They are definitely worth gawking at and them some.

Outside of his profession Randy is just a cool and charismatic guy who is the definition of charisma. Oh, and it bares repeating: he’s hot. Like hella hot.

Get to know more about him in our exclusive below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My desire to improve, and that goes for everything in my life: spiritual, physical, mental, and interpersonal.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My smile and the warmth in my face.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Some guys just have an alchemy of physical presence, thoughtful demeanor, and kind disposition. The right combination of those will really get all my pistons firing. So to speak.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

There have been a handful of times that I’ve been able to intervene or influence someone who was struggling with their self-worth or experiencing fear around their sexuality. They are private events, but they are the most impactful and the ones I hold most dear.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’m always trying to get better as an artist and photographer, constantly learning, experimenting, and combining my drawings with my photography. I haven’t hit that point where I feel I’ve succeeded in showing everything I can do.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Although I’m not currently in a relationship, I’ve most definitely found love, in the form of partners and boyfriends who have evolved into my extended family. I know that I choose well because I still feel loved by all of them and hope they feel the same. For now, that’s enough.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time? Dangerous Liaisons.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment? Ryan Reynolds. because he’s brilliant, kind, sexy, and funny

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of? Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? Depeche Mode‘s Music For The Masses.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I was the skinny, nerdy band kid growing up, so reaching Instinct Hottie status at 54 just goes back to my earlier answer: it’s nice when your efforts to improve get noticed, especially by an iconic publication like INSTINCT!