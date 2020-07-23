Wooooof! Hunky Daddy Scotty Rage Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

Woof to the millionth degree. California-based cutie (and some would say daddy) Scotty Rage is our latest Instinct Hottie.

Scotty may look all tough and stuff in the pic above but he’s truly a sweetheart. The Georgia native calls himself as an artist and “somewhat of an exhibitionist”, with both being true in two very different ways (check out his Instagram profile to get a better look at that behind).

There’s so much more to this huggable and lovable kind of dude as seen in our profile on him below where he goes deep into his proudest moment and so much more. Take a look.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I like my shoulders the most.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

They like my mustache and tattoos.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

His sense of humor and Intelligence.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I did an article on what it was like to be in a positive and negative relationship where my partner stayed negative. It was refreshing to see how people felt about that subject. And how I was able to help them with their relationships.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I want to travel! And I want to see the world. I’m tired of being stuck in one place.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes I have love! And with that being said, love is an emotion that can change. So from romance evolving to friendship there is still love. And I’m sure that I will find it again.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

The Sound of Music.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Jason Momoa.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Fried chicken for sure. Yum.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Madonna’s Ray of Light.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

For me, this is extra special because I’m 47 years old! I’m not 20 any longer and it feels good to feel sexy! Thank you very much for letting me do this.