Instinct Playlist: What We’re Listening To This Week

In his new single, “Missing Half,” out artist Project Moses explores the tumultuous relationship he had with his now-deceased father.

The ominous ballad is the first single and music video from his upcoming album, Better Man, and is meant to convey the sometimes-conflicting feelings many people have for the people who raised them.

“The idea for the song came to me after my dad died in a car accident,” he explains. “It forced me to reflect on a relationship that wasn’t always good. One that left me with a lot of emotional and psychological scars. Yet, through it all, I still love my dad and was left feeling broken inside by his sudden death.”

The piano-driven ballad builds to a dramatic crescendo with soaring choirs framing the out artist’s soulful vocals. Follow Project Moses on Instagram here.

Trans Latinx pop artist Jakk Fynn recently released the song and video for “Heal” from Jakk’s Cancelled, a 5-track EP of original, emotionally evocative dance-pop music.

The music video for “Heal” is an emotional pop journey of rebuilding himself as his own person after an emotionally stifling relationship came to an end.

“The more I tried to change myself to be who I thought my partner wanted, the more we both lost ourselves,” says Jakk about the new track. “Not being true to yourself in a relationship can feel like suffocation, like death. ‘Heal’ is a chance to do just that—heal—by embracing the vulnerabilities that make me who I am.”

With artfully layered vocals, “Heal” takes the listener on a ride from introspective reflection to laser-focused intensity. Follow him on Instagram here.

Chicago-based electronic dance duo Dance Loud (Kristin Sanchez & Desereé Fawn Zimmerman) has released the audio for their new single “Hollow” about the hollowness inside us all and the good and bad in everyone.

The track blurs the lines between electronic immersion and alternative orchestration. “Hollow” is the first single off of Dance Loud’s forthcoming 2020 DIY independent debut album, The Moment, set for release on June 5th.

The Chicago Tribune raved about the real-life couple’s live performances: “The tandem’s live performances are a joy to behold. Sanchez’s beats build and build on the dance floor like any good house music set, then Zimmerman joins the production, adding layers of intricate drum rhythms that both complement and contrast with the synths.”

The chill track mixes analog guitars, drums, and distorted synths with hypnotic vocals resulting in a dreamy, euphoric ride. I like. You can Instagram the duo here.

The Queen of Drag, RuPaul released a new rap single called “I’m That Bitch,” featuring tongue-in-cheek lyrics that reference his recent hilarious appearance on Jimmy Fallon that went viral.

Had to almost cancel Jimmy, put him in a bodybag / He called me a drag queen. Bitch, I’m the Queen of Drag

DRAG QUEEN?!? Bitch, I’m the Queen of Drag / D-D-DRAG QUEEN?!? Bitch, I’m the Queen of Drag

In case you forgot let me remind you that I, I, I’m That Bitch

Is there really anything else I need to say? Bounce to this bop as you dance into the weekend.

Out singer/songwriter mxmtoon releases her new track and music video, “Quiet Motions,” which celebrates those moments when we keep our own company.

“One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in my short time so far on this earth is that finding comfort in your own company is a wonderful thing,” shares the 19-year-old pop star. “As an introvert, it’s always been a practice of mine to recluse and hang out by myself as a way to recharge my energy, and I think finding those quiet moments throughout my weeks has kept me sane throughout life.”

“Quiet Motions” pairs guitar-driven orchestration with the artist’s airy, evocative vocals. Find her on Instagram here.