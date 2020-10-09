Instinct Premiere-DJ Ranny & Jipsta Take Us Back To The “D.A.N.C.E.” Floor

The lights are dimmed and the DJ booths are virtually empty; dance floors are certainly much more quiet than they were this time last year. Thankfully, DJ’s like Ranny have taken their DJ and remixing skills and are continuing to make music for the masses during this time away from nightlife. His collaborations with Billboard charting artist Jipsta (“Block Party”, “Body Pop”) already have cemented their work on the dance floor, and their latest track, “D.A.N.C.E.” is a brand new call to action. Jipsta’s slick rhyming and Ranny’s always pitch perfect work behind the decks crafts the perfect track to usher us (safely) back to dance floors everywhere.

I spoke exclusively to Ranny, who let me know that despite not being able to be on the dance floor right now, the party is without doubt continuing. He told me “the process of working on this song was very organic. Jipsta and I both wanted to do a song to make people forget about the world for a couple of minutes and just dance and be silly! I hope we accomplished that.”

I caught up with the other half of this collaboration, and Jipsta told me “The original idea for this song came to me as I was standing in line behind someone at the bar at the Boat Slip in P-Town who had a t-shirt on that said “DANCE” I was in line so long that as I was staring at the word, I realized it could be an acronym. The “Dance All Night” part came to me in 2 seconds, and later that day I got “Come On, Everybody.” 2020 has been difficult, and Ranny and I just wanted to make a record that makes people dance and have fun, even if you’re just in your living room.”

Ranny & Jipsta’s new single “D.A.N.C.E.” is available on Spotify