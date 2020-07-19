Instinct Premiere-Lagoona Bloo Channels Her Inner Mother Monster For “So Happy I Could Die”

As part of pop group Stephanie’s Child, Lagoona Bloo (along with her girl group compatriots Jan & Rose’) have hit stages all over New York City and beyond, and even found themselves belting next to stars like Jessie J (The Voice) and battling with judge Simon Cowell (America’s Got Talent). Like most girl groups, the members do like to branch out on their own with Jan becoming a fan favorite on the last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and now Lagoona herself has presented her own rendition of a Lady Gaga classic.

“So Happy I Could Die” is a single off of Lady Gaga’s third album The Fame Monster and in Bloo’s hands, the down-tempo ballad gets a stunning refresh, courtesy of Bloo’s smooth vocals. Consistently garbed in her signature blue hues, (courtesy of Casey Caldwell & Pierretta Viktori, with hair by Domino Couture) the video is shot in quarantine-safe environments, with a singular living space and a stunning New York City rooftop serving as the backdrops for the video production (by Castrata & Kiki Ball-Change).

Additionally, everyone loves seeing their favorite girl groups reunite. Jan herself told me that we definitely can expect more music from a reunited Stephanie’s Child and her wishes for them to appear on a future Drag Race season “I think my sisters of Stephanie’s Child are just so talented and I want America to fall in love with them like I have fallen in love with them. It’s so exciting; I always so that I don’t think it’s a matter of “if” they are going to be on the show, I think it’s just a matter of “when”. I hope that it comes to fruition for them very soon.”

