Instinct Premiere: Shuga Cain Masks Up For Her Sickening New Single ‘Sweet Love’

So many queens have channeled their creative juices throughout quarantine in some truly revolutionary ways, but New York City’s own Shuga Cain has spent her time crafting her revolutionary new video for her scorching new house-style single “Sweet Love”. The performer/tarot card reader dished to me exclusively, “Honey, the cards have spoken, there’s no escaping your fate, stream “Sweet Love”!! Your destiny awaits, girl; we shot this on the streets in the Bronx, on the hottest day of the summer, with heavy masks, during Miss Rona! There’s was nothing going to stop me from giving you all my “Sweet Love!”

The making of “Sweet Love” is truly a family affair of sorts. The plum-shaded fantasy was directed by Julian Roca-Chow, and the Assistant Director is none other than Cain’s Season 11 RuPaul’s Drag Race sister (& video maven in her own right) Honey Davenport. Cain’s hair and makeup were put in the ultra talented hands of Jasmine Rice LaBeija, and the video effects were courtesy of Preston Burford. The production of “Sweet Love” was by Quantum Noise Records, with the track being written by Darren Burgos, Paulo Ramirez, and Shuga Cain herself.

Buy “Sweet Love” here

Follow Shuga Cain on Instagram or at her website