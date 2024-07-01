Instinct’s Favorite Male Couples on Television

We all love a good romance sprinkled in our lives here and there, and here are some of the fan favorite couples on television for your viewing pleasure.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Advertisement

Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael L. Silva as TK and Carlos.

‘9-1-1’

Advertisement

Oliver Stark and Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Buck and Tommy.

‘Interview with the Vampire’

Advertisement

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as Lestat and Louis.

‘Heartstopper’

Advertisement

Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on October 3.

‘Fellow Travelers’

Advertisement

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey as Hawk and Tim.

Advertisement

Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts as Marcus and Frankie.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Advertisement

Freddie Dennis and Sam Clemmett as Reynolds and Young Brimsley. ‘Queen Charlotte’ is available for streaming on Netflix.

Oh Rogue is coming back 100% pic.twitter.com/UfAOaX9iMx — Jonah King (@NewNewDoctorWho) June 8, 2024

Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff as The Doctor and Rogue. ‘Doctor Who’ is available for streaming on Disney+.

Advertisement

‘Good Omens’

David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale. ‘Good Omens’ is confirmed to return for a third season, however, an official release date has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Young Royals

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg as Wilhelm and Simon. ‘Young Royals’ is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: thewrap.com, screenrant.com, netflix.com/tudum