Intelligence Meets Sexy: Ali Mushtaq Is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

Ali Mushtaq is a big f***ing deal. He may not say that outright but these words ring true to other people who have seen his incredible progress over the years. Its one of the many reasons why we have named him our latest Instinct Hottie.

The Los Angeles mainstay has been able to accomplish quite a lot at such a young age. He’s also made gay history in the leather community that goes beyond fetishes and kinks. Oh, and he’s been featured in The New York Times for him being a total shape-shifter in the world we live in today.

He talks about the above and so much more in our exclusive feature with him that also goes into how he plans to change the world even further in the most incredible of ways.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think the idea of trying to be empathetic, trying to listen, and then applying that information to help others is my most pleasant quality.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

I think it’s my hairy chest.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I think someone who is comfortable in their own skin, intelligent, and commits to making the world a better place is the most sexy.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I finished my PhD in Sociology, was the first Pakistani-American to compete in an international leather contest, and since then, I’ve been able to take my skills and experiences and help international audiences improve their lives. For example, I’ve had multiple individuals from places like Canada, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and other countries around the world reach out to talk about issues such as racism, inequality, transphobia, sexism, discrimination, and feeling isolated.

Now, I have been able to work with my academic mentor, Dr. Angelique Harris, and together, we received a book contract that focuses on Black women AIDS activism in the United States, theories of Black feminism, and reasons why their communities engage in activism.

In this way, my proudest moment was the realization that I am able to do work to represent underserved communities and to be of service to others.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

As much as I have been helping people, I feel like I can apply my skills and continue to build a better world.

Currently, I plan on developing my own business that creates workshops to empower individuals on both a larger level and an individual one. For example, I’m currently developing courses for journalists, podcasters, YouTube artists, other media professionals and market researchers in order to help them better represent diversity in the media and in branding.

Other courses I plan on developing focus on self-love and empowerment and being able to represent diversity in multiple settings. For example, I plan on helping to improve market researcher’s abilities to conduct inclusive research.

I also will develop a series of courses focused on individual empowerment and being able to undo things like internalized racism, racism, and other social ills. They can find more about that here.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I think for me, the most important thing I found was self-love and self-acceptance. I think being able to love one’s self and to accept one’s self is the most important thing. I love that I have flaws, and knowing that these flaws aren’t “mistakes” generally.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your favorite movie of all time?

Bend it Like Beckham.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment?

Micheal Gunning, a gay Olympic Swimmer who is representing Jamaica in the Olympics. He’s really handsome and inspirational!

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Sushi. Lots of sushi.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Taylor Swift’s Lover.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

I’m humbled and I really do appreciate the opportunity!