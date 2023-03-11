Interview: Carter Smith & Jose Colon on Queer Horror Film ‘Swallowed’

Writer and filmmaker Carter Smith first broke into the horror scene with his award-winning 2006 short Bugcrush. From there, he went on to direct 2008’s The Ruins, the 2014 ghost story Jamie Marks is Dead, and the 2019 Midnight Kiss installment of the Blumhouse/Hulu horror anthology Into the Dark.

Now, he is back with a brand-new film titled Swallowed.

Available on demand and digital, Swallowed is a backwoods, queer, body-horror thriller that follows two childhood friends, Benjamin (Cooper Koch) and Dom (Jose Colon), who must survive a horrific night after a drug run goes bad. Full of blood, pus, bugs, and obscene intimacy, and set in a remote township on the border between Maine and Canada, Swallowed is a story about friendship, loneliness, and the extremes we are willing to endure to protect the ones we love.

The film also stars Jenna Malone (The Ruins, The Hunger Games) and gay horror icon Mark Patton (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2, Scream, Queen!). Full of unexpected turns and unsettling moments, Swallowed will leave viewers on the edge of their seats and feeling uncomfortable in their own skin.

Smith and Colon took some time to talk more about the gruesome and exciting details of Swallowed with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Carter Smith & Jose Colon…