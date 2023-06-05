Interview: Justin Elizabeth Sayre Talks ‘Night of a Thousand Judys’

Night of a Thousand Judys, an annual all-star Pride concert to benefit the Ali Forney Center, which protects LGBTQ youth from homelessness, will take place at Joe’s Pub in New York City on Monday, June 12.

The performance begins at 7:00 p.m. EST, with a VIP post-show reception to follow.

Written and hosted by multi-talented creative and social justice activist Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Night of a Thousand Judys will honor the iconic Judy Garland with special skits, tributes, and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist, and stage performer. Going into its 11th year, the event will feature several prominent performers including Tony Award winner Lauren Patten (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill), Julie Benko (Broadway’s Funny Girl), Telly Leung (Broadway’s Aladdin), T. Oliver Reid (Broadway’s Hadestown), jazz vocalist Hilary Kole (Carnegie Hall, Blue Note), and rising star Jae W.B. (Lincoln Center’s Festival of Firsts).

The Ali Forney Center is the only provider of specialized housing and support services to disconnected, high-risk LGBTQ homeless youth in New York City. According to the NYC Youth Count in 2021, there are more than 5,700 homeless youths.

In order to meet the increasing numbers of homeless LGBTQ youth seeking support, the Ali Forney Center has reimagined the “Drop-In Center” to coincide with its upcoming move in June 2023. This new centralized location in midtown Manhattan allows for space to accommodate their youths’ increasing needs.

Sayre took some time to talk more about Night of a Thousand Judys, as well as the importance of the Ali Forney Center and his new production, Pride Anthems, with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit publictheater.org. Click HERE if you cannot attend in-person and would like to donate.

