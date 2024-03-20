‘Interview With the Vampire’ S2’s Trailer Is Very Gay & We Love It!

AMC recently released an extended look at the highly anticipated second season of ‘Interview With the Vampire’, and it is no short of exciting, bloody and sensual based on the video.

In the trailer, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) can be seen sharing his eventful life story to Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy, who is a journalist. The video then shows a montage of of his hardships with teen vampire Claudia (Delainey Hayles), as well as his passionate love affair with Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman).

Not to mention, Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt is alive after Louis and Claudia conspired to kill him. This leaves us wondering about what will happen to Louis’ past romance Lestat, as well as his current one with Armand.

The trailer also teases the viewers of how bloody and sensual Season 2 is expected to be with V steamy scenes featuring the bold and powerful characters. Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 reads:

“Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on May 12. In the meantime, you can watch the extended look video here:

