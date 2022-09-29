‘Interview with the Vampire’ Series to Return for Season 2

‘Interview with the Vampire,’ starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, has been renewed for a second season, and it was announced ahead of its Season 1 premiere.

Season 2 will have eight episodes, and it will be set in Europe. ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is based on the 1976 novel written by the late author Anne Rice. In 1994, it was adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis.

In the 2022 series adaptation, Reid plays the role of Lestat de Lioncourt while Anderson portrays the character of Louis de Pointe du Lac. AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ has been receiving positive feedback from critics, which is why it’s no surprise that the show has been renewed for a second season.

That being said, here are some of the reviews that the horror romance series received:

“[Interview with the] Vampire’s premiere weaves a seductive spell, going over the top in all the best ways with beautiful period costumes and production design that recall Boardwalk Empire and The Knick with a supernatural twist. The visual effects are top-notch, too, with cool touches like a vampire’s skin dissolving bit by bit in the sun and Lestat freezing time to speak telepathically with Louis. Writer Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) and Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones, The Sopranos) bring serious prestige TV cred, and they make some bold storytelling choices. The novel’s homoerotic subtext becomes explicit text here, with Louis and Lestat locked in an intense infatuation,” Dave Nemetz of TVLine wrote.

He also noted that some people will love the 2022 series adaptation while some… not so much.

“I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and some will just love to hate-watch it,” Nemetz stated.

Meanwhile, Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly wrote:

“Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid sizzle in Anne Rice’s gothic melodrama, which becomes an endearing (if murder-y) relationship dramedy in TV form.”

“Diverse recasting and explicit de-closeting would be a lot of thrilling twists for any reboot. Interview [with the Vampire] also adds a new layer to its present-day bookends,” Franich added.

Time‘s Judy Berman, on the other hand, compared ‘Interview with the Vampire’ to other series, namely ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power.’

“Interview [with the Vampire] succeeds where House of the Dragon and especially The Rings of Power have been struggling because it puts a compelling spin on a familiar world, seizes an opportunity to improve upon an inferior adaptation, and has a real sense of fun—which used to be inherent in genre fare before it started winning Emmys and Oscars and got freighted with the burden of prestige. Now that so many major IP-based projects seem focus-grouped to the point of blandness, it’s refreshing to see one take wild risks that mostly pay off. Watching a good fantasy show should feel like time stopping, like yielding to the influence of a charismatic monster, like falling in love. After months of misplaced hype, Interview with the Vampire is finally the real thing,” Berman wrote.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ is scheduled to premiere on AMC on October 2. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer to keep you even more excited:

Sources: variety.com, tvline.com, ew.com, time.com