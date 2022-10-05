‘Interview with the Vampire’s Gay Sex Scene in EP 1 Did Not Disappoint

And so it happened… The first gay sex scene in the series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ certainly didn’t disappoint the viewers and fans of the original novel of the same title, written by the late author Anne Rice.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s movie adaptation in 1994 was gay in its own way, one could say, but we all can probably agree that it wasn’t gay enough, especially if you read the literature. AMC finally fulfilled our desires, giving us a steamy gay sex scene between two hot vampires right in the first episode.

i have finished watching episode one of amc interview with the vampire pic.twitter.com/fqV95hanPC — 🕸 aquila @ iwtv season 🕸 (@belllmonts) September 29, 2022

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 1 SPOILER incoming…

It all kicked off when a gay Black resident of New Orleans named Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) plays poker against Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) who has everyone spellbound.

"I was being hunted and I was completely unaware it was happening." #IWTV pic.twitter.com/T90fztSd4o — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 3, 2022

A friendship develops between the two, but they also feel attracted towards each other, which eventually unravels in Lestat’s house where a woman named Lily is waiting for them. All three of them undress, and Louis makes out with Lily, rejecting Lestat’s hungry advances.

Here’s where Louis’ inner shame caused by the homophobia that he has experienced all his life is portrayed. Thankfully, Lestat decided to hypnotize Lily into unconsciousness, and thereafter, Louis gives in to his true desires.

Sweaty and naked, kissing quickly escalates to Lestat necking Louis, initially without teeth, and then eventually sinking his teeth from behind. The two levitate off the ground in a stunning moment, and you should really watch the show to see the beauty of it all for yourself… 😉

"He had taken what he called 'un petit coup'. The little drink." #IWTV pic.twitter.com/A7dBXJHI0p — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 3, 2022

In an interview with Decider, Reid shared how proud he was of this particular scene expressing,

“It just goes to show the intensity of their connection. That was translated really beautifully.”

At the end of the episode, Lestat drains Louis’ blood enough to transform him into a vampire.

And if that bit of spoiler convinced you to watch the series, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ airs every Sunday on AMC in the U.S.

Source: digitalspy.com