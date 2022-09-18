Interviews: The Cast and Creatives of ‘Vampire Academy’

From executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre and based on Richelle Mead‘s best-selling book series, Peacock’s Vampire Academy is a story of friendship, romance, and danger.

Set in a world of privilege and glamor filled with powerful Royals, half-vampire Guardians, and the savage Strigoi, who is threatening to tear everything apart, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.

Vampires have been the central focus of many television series for the last decade, but Plec and MacIntyre are bringing a new adaptation that generates vaster mythology complete with different classes of vampires and an entire monarchy they follow. It is also a much different take than the 2014 feature film.

The Peacock original stars J. August Richards, Jonetta Kaiser, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, Andrew Liner, Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, and Rhian Blundell, and premiered its first four episodes on September 15. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Plec, MacIntyre, and some of Vampire Academy‘s cast took time to answer a couple questions for Instinct. Check out the full interviews below!

J. August Richards (Victor Dashkov) & Jonetta Kaiser (Sonya Karp)…

Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov,) André Dae Kim (Christian Ozera), & Andrew Liner (Mason Ashford)…

Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre (Executive Producers)…