Interviews: The Cast and Creator of ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2

The second season of Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying is now available to stream, and audiences are in for a wild and twisted ride.

Developed by Erica Saleh and based on the best-selling young adult murder mystery series of the same name by Karen McManus, One of Us Is Lying follows a group of Bayview High students who are suspects in the murder of one of their classmates.

During the first season, Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), and Janae (Jessica McLeod) uncover the mystery of their classmate’s death after their darkest secrets get painfully revealed in the investigation. Following a fatal showdown with the actual killer, they vow to bury the past and prepare to move on with their lives. However, in a nerve-wracking cliffhanger, they receive a text from an anonymous someone who is threatening to unravel everything.

Season 2 picks up right where we left off, and we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.

Instinct had the pleasure of connecting with the series’ cast and creator, talking about reprising their characters, LGBTQ representation, and more. Check out the exclusive interviews below.

