Introducing Brazilian Actor Amaury Lorenzo Who Recently Came Out

Amaury Lorenzo is starring in the 2023 Brazilian telenovela ‘Terra e Paixão’, which translates to ‘Land and Passion’ in English.

In the series, he is playing the role of Ramiro Neves — a closeted queer cowboy who falls in love with a man named Kelvin, who is portrayed by openly gay actor Diego Martins.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Extra Globo, Lorenzo opened up about his sexuality, revealing:

“I consider myself an LGBTQIA+ man.”

Advertisement

“It may be that soon I will marry another man, cis or trans, a woman, cis or trans… I know that the public is curious to know about my sexuality. I have no problem with that. The only issue is when the subject comes above my work as an actor,” he continued to explain.

The 38-year-old Brazilian actor also talked about his experience being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, sharing:

“I’m a theater teacher and I had three students murdered for being LGBTQIA+. One was killed by his father. I welcomed a friend into my home who was beaten for being with another man on the street. I’ve had former students expelled by evangelical parents for being gay.”

“How can I not be in this fight? We will participate in an LGBTQIA+ Parade on the 29th (in Madureira). They invited me to be the king, but I can swap with Diego and be the queen,” he further expressed.

Advertisement

And to celebrate the hottie that is Amaury Lorenzo as a part of the LGBTQ+ community, let’s take a moment to admire some of his hot pics… <3

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, here’s a bonus video 😉

Advertisement

Sources: extra.globo.com, out.com, imdb.com