Introducing ‘Dear David’s Hot Gay Artist Adam Ellis

Adam Ellis is an author and illustrator based in New York City, and he has gained a large number of following on social media for creating comics.

He has been making comics for years now, and they are mostly about witty takes on life in the perspective of a millennial gay man. Not to mention, Ellis is a BuzzFeed comic artist. August 2017 marked the beginning of what he eventually referred to as “Dear David”, which is a series of tweets where he recalled vivid dreams about a ghost child, whom he noted had a “huge misshapen head that was dented on one side.”

Thereafter, Ellis compiled the thread of tweets into a post on BuzzFeed, which quickly became a huge hit. Fast forward to the present, the famous Twitter thread has now been adapted into a film.

The official synopsis of ‘Dear David’s movie adaptation reads:

“Shortly after comic artist Adam (Augustus Prew) responds to Internet trolls, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis — while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the “Dear David” thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online…and what is real.”

‘Dear David’ is set to be released in theaters, On Demand and on Digital on October 13. In the meantime, you can watch an official clip of the film here:

Also, here’s Ellis’ “Dear David” Twitter thread:

So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) August 7, 2017

And while we’re at it, let’s also take a moment to admire some of this hunky gay artist’s thirst traps, shall we? 😉

