Introducing Irish Musician and Composer Fiachra Ó Corragáin

Fiachra Ó Corragáin is a composer, recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, music producer, dancer, researcher, content creator, and renowned harp player from Ireland.

He attended the University College Cork where he studied Music and Irish, achieving “a double first-class honors degree with final results that were in the top five highest marks in Music ever awarded by the university,” as per his website.

Thereafter, Fiachra became the youngest doctoral music graduate in the history of University College Cork. He started his PhD studies in UCC’s School of Music and Theatre at the unprecedented age of 21, and eventually received a PhD in Composition in 2016.

Aside from his excellent achievements in the field of Music, Fiachra has also done appearances on Irish television and radio, including ‘Nationwide’, ‘Miriam Meets’, ‘Sunday Miscellany’, ‘Feis and Blood’, and ‘Lorcan Murray’s Classic Drive’ on Lyric FM.

Not to mention, he has also gained quite a presence on social media with 128K followers on Instagram as of this writing. Fiachra posts harp playing content, music videos, as well as stunning photos with picturesque backgrounds of nature.

Sources: fiachraharp.com, socialitelife.com