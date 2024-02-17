Introducing Matt Bomer’s Husband and Publicist Simon Halls

Simon Halls is known as one of the most successful publicists in Hollywood, and he is also Matt Bomer’s hot husband. <3

Halls was born on January 12, 1964, and his career in the entertainment industry kicked off in Warner Bros. Later on, he joined BWR Public Relations where his A-list clients include Jude Law, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bomer.

Advertisement

As for the couple’s love story, the two of them met when Bomer hired Halls to be his publicist after being cast in the TV series ‘White Collar’. They reportedly felt an instant connection, and began dating shortly after. Bomer then had to find a new publicist, and he eventually married Halls in a private ceremony in New York in 2011.

Halls and Bomer built their family, raising three sons Kit, whom they welcomed in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, who were born in 2008. All of their children were born through surrogacy.

Advertisement

Despite establishing a successful career as a publicist, Halls is a very private person. Not to mention, his marriage with Bomer was disclosed to the public after three years in a 2014 issue of Details.

Moreover, Halls is the co-founder of Huvane Baum Halls, which eventually merged with PMK in 2001. He oversaw Oscar campaigns for films, including best picture winner ‘Gladiator’ in 2000, as well as 2005’s ‘Brokeback Mountain’.

Halls later founded Slate PR, which represents some of Hollywood’s biggest names: Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Murphy and Ridley Scott.

Sources: people.com, imdb.com, hollywoodlife.com