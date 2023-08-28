Introducing Out and Proud CrossFit Athlete Alec Smith

Alec Smith is a CrossFit athlete who has been participating in competitive CrossFit for 10 years now. In fact, he competed in this year’s CrossFit Games earlier this month.

At the end of the competition, the 30-year-old athlete expressed his gratitude for his team, writing:

“So grateful for this team! Thank you guys for all of the sacrifices you each made to make this weekend possible.”

On a different Instagram post, Smith also shared about what awaits him after the season, which is an absolute reality check…

“When you realize the season’s over and you have to go back to real life and have 3 acres of grass to cut and 6 hours of yard-work to do,” he wrote on the caption.

Moreover, the CrossFit athlete is out and proud after coming out as gay through an emotional video back in 2019. He first knew that he was attracted to men at the age of 12, which he admitted he “hated” himself for.

“It’s been a struggle. It really has. My whole life I’ve known I was different. When I was 12 years old, I was attracted to guys, and I hated myself for being attracted to guys. It led me to hide who I was,” Smith stated in the video.

He added,

“It got to the point where it was unhealthy.”

Fast forward to the present, the athlete is no longer hiding his true self, and is now engaged to partner Riley Hedstrom after proposing to him in 2022.

Now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Alec Smith, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we?

