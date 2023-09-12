Introducing Out Baseball Player and Country Singer Bryan Ruby

Bryan Ruby is well-known as a professional baseball player, and now he has also been slaying it in the world of country music.

In September 2021, the Nashville-based athlete made history after coming out as gay, making him the only out active professional baseball player at the time. Thereafter, he founded the organization Proud To Be In Baseball, which is dedicated to “advocating, educating, and creating opportunities for the next generation of LGBTQ baseball players.”

Not to mention, a documentary about Ruby’s journey is currently in production, and further information about it will reportedly be available later this year. As a rising country singer-songwriter, he has written songs that were featured in Top charts, including Texas Country Top 50 and iTunes Country Top 25.

More recently, the pro baseball player did a cover of John Fogerty’s “Centerfield”, which is basically the soundtrack of baseball games. Needless to say, he slayed his version of the song, which has a lower vocal arrangement and, of course, a sprinkle of country on top.

“‘Centerfield’ plays over the stadium speakers every day — it’s the soundtrack to our lives at the ballpark. I think it’s safe to call my version ‘country-rock’ just because of the way I naturally sing and our band’s sound,” Ruby told Outsports.

