Introducing Out Mexican Actor Lambda García

Lambda García is known for starring in a number of telenovelas, including 2022’s ‘Amor dividido’, where he played the role of Danilo Medina.

Lambda Germán García González was born on January 7, 1987 in Mexico City. He attended TV Azteca’s Centro de Estudios y Formación Actoral para Televisión (CEFAT) to study acting, and he also took up musical theater at the Broadway Dance Academy.

García’s acting career kicked off after debuting in the 2007 telenovela ‘Se busca un hombre’, where he portrayed the character of Diego Villaseñor. Thereafter he appeared in several more television shows, including ‘Sangre de mi tierra’ and ‘La reina soy yo’, among others.

The 36-year-old Mexican actor has also done a couple of reality TV shows and stage productions, including ‘Top Chef VIP’ in 2022, 2023’s ‘Mira quién baila’, La bella durmiente in 2010, and 2016’s Chico conoce a chica.

Moreover, García was outed against his will back in December 2016 when photos of him with Mexican actor and model Polo Morín were publicly released. Both actors denied their relationship even after the Mexican magazine TVNotas confirmed their romance.

In July 2019, García confirmed that he is gay, and that he was in a relationship with Morín, who shared about their break up in the same year. García and Morín were reportedly in a relationship for three years before they decided to part ways.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Lambda García, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot pics that are serving THIRST on Insta, shall we?

