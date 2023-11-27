Introducing Out Speed Skater Conor McDermott-Mostowy

Conor McDermott-Mostowy is a 6-foot-1 speed skater from Washington, D.C., who won three medals at the recently held US National Championships.

He earned two bronze medals in the 1000-meter and 1500-meter, as well as a silver medal in the mass start. Not to mention, the athlete also finished the 500-meter at fifth place. On top of all that, he will reportedly be a part of Team USA again for this season.

In an interview with Outsports, McDermott-Mostowy shared his sentiments on his performance at the US National Championships, stating:

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the weekend. It was close to as well-skated a weekend as I could have asked for.”

Moreover, he publicly came out as gay in 2021. Aside from being an out and proud athlete, McDermott-Mostowy is also an advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, he participated in the AIDS/LifeCycle (ALC), which is “a 545-mile cycling tour that starts in San Francisco, ends in Los Angeles, and raises funds for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.”

Talking about the ALC, the speed skater expressed:

“I had no idea the impact the ride would actually have on me. Being a gay man in sports can be isolating, and living in Utah doesn’t provide a large vibrant gay community to be a part of, so participating in the ride was a surreal and profoundly energizing experience.”

“It’s a return to community and a reminder of the profound impact AIDS had on the LGBT population and the US,” he further stated.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Conor McDermott-Mostowy, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we? 😉

Sources: teamusa.com, outsports.com, usspeedskating.org