Introducing Queer Indie Artist Magnus Riise

Indie artist Magnus Riise is quickly becoming a staple in the New York City music scene, thanks to his powerful voice, soaring pop sound, and unapologetic queer identity.

Growing up in Ilseng, Norway, Riise studied music and theater in London, which then led him on a path to pursue a full-time entertainment career in the United States. In April, he released his debut EP, Until Tomorrow, which explores difficult subjects close to his heart such as mental health, sexuality, and loss, and takes listeners on a musical journey of self-discovery, love, and resilience.

The songs are the product of a collaboration with songwriters hailing from both New York City and Norway, whose work has garnered millions of streams. Riise most recently released a visual for the track “Earthquake,” which was directed and choreographed by Monika Felice Smith (Bella Poarch’s “Build A B*tch,” Doja Cat’s “Attention”) and opens on a gay couple (Riise and Barrett Foa) that looks like they’ve got it all. However, the story quickly descends into a toxic, yet intoxicating push-and-pull that lives right below the surface.

Riise is always set to challenge societal norms, and he hopes to empower others to embrace their true selves through his music and visual storytelling. Having already toured Until Tomorrow in cities like NYC, London, Oslo, Liverpool, and Denver, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his electrifying performances. With more cities on the horizon, Riise’s music is set to continue spreading his message of love, acceptance, and inclusivity to even more fans around the globe.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Riise and talk more about the EP and his artistry, as well as specific tracks, how he discovered his passion for singing and songwriting, what else brings him joy, and more.

Check out the full video interview below.

