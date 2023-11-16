Introducing “Recovering Navy Brat” and Queer Comedian Quincy Bazen

Quincy Bazen is a queer comedian and actor who is currently based in Los Angeles, California. As per his Instagram account, he also describes himself as a “Recovering Navy Brat”.

Bazen spent his childhood abroad, and remained closeted as he had a conservative Christian upbringing. In fact, he has a comedy show called Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell where “explores growing up abroad and closeted in a Christian military household during the titular policy’s golden years.”

In a recent interview with GLAAD, the queer actor shared:

“Literally, ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ refers to the official US policy on LGBTQ+ serving in the military people from 1994-2011, which essentially banned any and all mention of queer identity in the government.”

“I grew up as a military brat during this time, moving to a new state/country/continent pretty much every year until I graduated high school, and when people ask me where I’m from, I never really know how to answer them. So I wrote this show about it!,” he continued.

Bazen further expressed,

“I think I offer a unique perspective; the hypermasculine military environment I grew up in was steeped in conservative conformation and capitulation. I didn’t meet a gay person until I was in college. I was boxed into a world where no one was ‘saying gay’ and I still ended up with the limpest wrist this side of the Mississippi. My humor stands in the face of everything I was brought up to believe. It’s a celebration of queerness and a beacon of authentic expression.”

Moreover, the comedian is a self-proclaimed “over-sharer”. He usually presents comedy and laughter at bar shows, where he also talks about his sex life or newest therapy blunder aside from his conservative upbringing.

Not to mention, Bazen is also one of the hosts of Dom POP, which is said to be the “gayest music podcast in the world.” The music podcast, is aimed for all the gays who love pop music, and if you fit that description, then you might want to check out Dom POP!

On top of all that, the sexy queer comedian is also a certified pro at thirst trapping, and his entire Instagram feed is proof. From mirror selfies wearing flashy underwear, to flexing his glistening fit bod under the sun — he’s got you covered! 😉

Sources: backstage.com, eventbrite.com, glaad.org