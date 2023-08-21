Introducing ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s Hot Villain Juan Castano

Juan Castano is starring as the hot antagonist, known as journalist Miguel Ramos, in the hit gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’.

Viewers have already been thirsting over the hottie, so let’s get to know him a bit, shall we? 😉

Castano was born on March 16, 1989 in Cali, Colombia, and his first language is Spanish. Prior to joining the cast of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, he is known for performing in Off-Broadway shows, including The Parallelogram, Oedipus El Rey, and Transfers.

According to EW, the 34-year-old Colombian-American actor won the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a play for his portrayal in Transfers. Aside from starring in stage productions, he has also worked on a couple of films and television shows.

Castano portrayed the character of Marcos Ruiz in Netflix’s ‘What/If’, and he is also the voice of donkey delivery man Osvaldo in the 2021 Disney animated film ‘Encanto’. In an interview with EW, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ writer-director Matthew López had nothing but good words to say about the actor, stating:

“Juan Castano is the sweetest guy in the world. He was in my play The Inheritance in L.A., and when I asked him to play this part — because in L.A. he played a character who was very not easy to love — he was like, ‘Why are you always casting me as these bad guys and these troublemakers?’ And I was like, ‘I just like playing you against type.'”

Moreover, Castano has previously opened up about his sexuality during an interview with NewNowNext, expressing:

“I would say that for the majority of my life I identified as straight, but as I got older I think my sexual preference has gotten more fluid. I am, as my friends say, on the spectrum.”

