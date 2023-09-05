Introducing Spanish Actor Iván Pellicer from Netflix’s ‘Holy Family’

Iván Pellicer is a Spanish actor who is well-known for portraying the main character of Abel Martínez in Netflix’s thriller-drama series ‘Holy Family’.

Pellicer was born on February 1, 1997 in Murcia, Spain, and he played hockey as a child. He eventually moved with his mother to Madrid while he was studying for his bachelor’s degree. The 26-year-old actor initially wanted to be a marine biologist, however, he later on decided to study acting at Juan Codina and Leticia Santafé.

Advertisement

Aside from ‘Holy Family’, Pellicer also played a supporting role in Netflix’s 2021 ‘Elite Short Stories: Patrick’, which is starring Manu Ríos as the fan favorite character Patrick Blanco. Not to mention, he also appeared in a couple of other films and television shows, including the 9-part Spanish thriller ‘Fugitiva’ and the 2023 Spanish slasher film ‘The Criminal Readers Club’, among others.

Moreover, the actor opened up about how he ended pursuing a career in acting during an interview with PAPER Magazine back in March.

“Really, it sprung out of somewhat of a rebellion. I was always looking for a way to express myself and acting has given me the tools to do so. The rest has been pure luck and a privilege to gain the confidence of the directors that have chosen to work with me,” he stated.

Pellicer further expressed,

Advertisement

“My dream is to keep doing this work and enjoying it while at it! I’d love to work with Xavier Dolan.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Iván Pellicer, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot and CHEEKY pics, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, papermag.com