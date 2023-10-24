Introducing Spanish Model and ‘Élite’ Actor José Davo

José Davo is a 24-year-old model, social media influencer and actor from Alicante, Spain. And if he looks familiar, you might remember him from an episode of ‘Élite’ Season 6 where portrayed one of the men who attacked Cruz Carvalho (Carloto Cotta).

In a March 2021 interview with Fashionably Male, the Spanish model revealed that he started his modeling career at the age of 16 in an agency in Alicante.

“I already did some photo sessions with photographers from the town and I really enjoyed it. But from the age of 20 it was when I began to work more as I reached a greater maturity,” he told the outlet.

According to his online portfolio, Davo “has felt a special affection and sensitivity for the world of cinema and theater” over the years, which is why he studied acting. Aside from that, he is also a fashion lover who has collaborated with notable brands, including Jean Paul, Gaultier, Calvin Klein, and Dolce & Gabbana.

The model is known for his striking platinum blonde hair, but his hair color is naturally light brown. He further shared,

“I have been bleaching my hair for three years, few seasons I let it breathe. My color is light brown, you can see it in an Instagram photo. I hope to leave it like that naturally soon, but it is true that I always go back to blonde for one thing or another.”

More random facts about him: His favorite song is “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn; his favorite food would be, “no doubt,” pizza; and his favorite place in the world is Paris, “so I have it tattooed too.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is José Davo, let’s move on to admiring some of his V wet and racy hot pics, shall we? 😉

Sources: fashionablymale.net, pride.com, nextmanagement.com