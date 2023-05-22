Introducing the Dashing Men of Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Strange Way of Life’

Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Strange Way of Life’ recently premiered at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, and it has been gaining a lot of positive reviews from the critics.

The queer Western short film is starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, who portray the characters of Silva and Jake, respectively. ‘Strange Way of Life’s official synopsis reads:

“A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”

Aside from the lead stars mentioned, the short’s cast also includes: Manu Ríos, José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Daniel Rived, and George Steane, among others. Moreover, the costumes in the film were entirely done by Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello, and the actors were also sporting chic Saint Laurent outfits at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

And since we’re already on the topic of the queer Western’s dashing actors, let’s take a moment to meet the hotties of ‘Strange Way of Life,’ shall we?

Pedro Pascal

Ethan Hawke

Manu Ríos

Jason Fernández

José Condessa

Daniel Rived

George Steane

You can also watch ‘Strange Way of Life’s official trailer here:

