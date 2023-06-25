Introducing the ‘Glamorous’ Stars of Netflix’s “Gayest Show Ever”

‘Glamorous’ just landed on Netflix, and it is described to be the “gayest show ever,” which if so, will be the perfect watch in celebration of Pride! <3

The new series is starring Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Jade Payton, Zane Phillips, Diana Maria Riva, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst. The 10-episode series is created by ‘Desperate Housewives’ screenwriter Jordon Nardino, and the official synopsis reads:

Advertisement

“Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.”

And now onto getting to know the ‘Glamorous’ characters…

Miss Benny as Marco Mejia

Advertisement

Miss Benny plays the role of Marco Mejia who is described as a “quick-witted, fashionable, gender-nonconforming queer person who’s feeling stuck in life.”

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison

Cattrall portrays the character of former supermodel Madolyn Addison who is also currently the founder of a luxury cosmetics brand.

Advertisement

Jade Payton as Venetia Kelaher

Venetia Kelaher is Madolyn’s “sweet and loyal” assistant of three years. It is said that “she wants to develop in her own career – and find love.”

Zane Phillips as Chad Addison

Advertisement

‘Fire Island’ hottie Phillips plays the role of Madolyn’s son, Chad Addison, who is also the Director of Sales for her beauty empire. He claims that he is “gay, but not… gay.”

Diana Maria Riva as Julie Mejia

Advertisement

Riva portrays the character of Marco’s loving and supportive mother Julie.

Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben

Ben is a “shy” designer who has a lot of thoughts and opinions, however, he “lacks confidence.”

Advertisement

Ayesha Harris as Britt

Harris plays the role of Britt who is Ben’s friend and close colleague.

Graham Parkhurst as Parker

Advertisement

Parkhurst portrays the character of self-proclaimed “finance bro” Parker who has an “unexpected encounter with Marco that sets off a game of pursuit.”

‘Glamorous’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, dexerto.com