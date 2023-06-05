Introducing the Handsome Puppeteer Behind ‘Little Mermaid’s Flounder

The 1989 animated version of Flounder in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ is adored by fans as he was cute and colorful. The same cannot be said to describe his 2023 live-action version though, as he was upgraded to be photorealistic.

Basically, he now looks like an actual fish — minus the cute and the vibrant colors. One thing to take note though is the puppeteer behind photorealistic Flounder. Spoiler alert: he’s gay and super sexy, and we’re absolutely living for it!

Chris George Scott is the name of said puppeteer, and on top of that, he is also a dancer, actor and choreographer who is based in the U.K. Aside from his latest work in 2023’s ‘The Little Mermaid,’ he has also worked for prominent names in performing arts, including Royal Opera House and the National Dance Company of Wales.

Not to mention, Scott has appeared in London’s West End musical Wicked, as well as worked in the 2018 musical-fantasy film ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’ But wait, there’s more! This talented man was not only a puppeteer for Flounder, as he took on a couple of tasks for the live-action film.

“I got to do all kinds on this job, and I really mean it!! From puppeteering Ursula’s tentacles, being countless sea creatures, dancing in the village sequence, standing in for Max the dog (I’m not joking) and even getting to puppeteer Flounder in Sardinia. It was the wildest wettest ride,” Scott wrote on the caption of his post, sharing behind-the-scenes content from the set of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Moreover, he has been happily married to his handsome husband since at least 2021 based on his social media posts. Aren’t they so lovely together? <3

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about Scott, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot pics, shall we? 😉

Source: queerty.com