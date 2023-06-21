Introducing the Heartthrobs of ‘Elite’ Season 7

Class is almost in session, as ‘Elite’ Season 7 is nearing its premiere date, and the show’s viewers are V excited about it!

Season 6 tackled a number of issues, including “racism, sexism, domestic abuse, and homophobia,” which run rampant in the hallways of Las Encinas. It concluded in November 2022 — with Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), Mencía (Martina Cariddi), and their father leaving the prestigious institution.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Omar Ayuso, who plays the role of Omar, and Nadia Al Saidi, who portrays the character of Sonia, will be returning in the series’ upcoming season. Not a lot of information about Season 7 has been disclosed as of this writing, but Netflix promises that it “will be an epic journey for the students of Las Encinas.”

Moreover, the cast of ‘Elite’ Season 7 includes Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, and Valentina Zenere. Not to mention, the return of Al Saidi and Ayuso, as well as the show’s newcomers: Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin, and Maribel Verdu.

And since we’re already on the topic of this beautiful cast, let’s also take a moment to admire the very sexy men of ‘Elite’ Season 7, shall we?

André Lamoglia

Advertisement

Ander Puig

Advertisement

Álvaro de Juana

Advertisement

Álex Pastrana

Advertisement

Omar Ayuso

Advertisement

Fernando Líndez

Advertisement

Gleb Abrosimov

Advertisement

Ivan Mendes

Advertisement

Alejandro Albarracin

Advertisement

The much awaited ‘Elite’ Season 7 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 20. In the meantime, you can watch the show’s steamy date announcement video here:

Sources: deadline.com, tvline.com