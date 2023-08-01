Introducing the Men of ‘Big Brother’ Season 25

The premiere of ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 is almost here, and CBS recently released the 16 housemates who will be participating in the reality television show.

That being said, let’s get to know the hot and charming men of ‘Big Brother’s upcoming season, shall we?

Cory Wurtenberger

Wurtenberger is a 21-year-old college student from Weston, Florida.

Hisam Goueli

Goueli is a 45-year-old Geriatric physician who currently resides in Seattle.

Cameron Hardin

Hardin is a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Georgia.

Jag Bains

Bains 25-year-old owner of a truck company from Omak, Washington.

Luke Valentine

Valentine is a 30-year-old illustrator who is currently based in Coral Springs, Florida.

Jared Fields

Fields is a 25-year-old exterminator from Norwalk, Connecticut.

Red Utley

Utley is 37 years old, works in sales, and is from Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Matt Klotz

Klotz is a 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist who currently resides in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

Moreover, the viewers are in for some iconic guests as Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes are shown breaking into the ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 house in a teaser video.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 is set to premiere on August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Not to mention, it will also be available for streaming live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

