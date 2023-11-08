Introducing the Sexy Men aka 2023’s DILFs Voted by the Internet

We have come to that time of the year when rankings are placed for the internet’s sexiest daddies, and @archivedilfs recently released the results…

Without further ado, let’s meet the hot actors who landed on the Top 10 DILFs of 2023:

First up, 59-year-old Canadian actor Keanu Reeves placed 10th on the list.

Twitter user @inconcistencey commented:

“damn he aged like fine wine..

and im thirs- (GUNSHOT)”

In the 9th place is fellow Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, who is 42 years old as of this writing.

“i could have all of his la la land,” @ameliaugw wittily wrote.

Coming in 8th place is the 45-year-old American actor and musician Jensen Ackles.

7th place goes to 48-year-old New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Welsh actor Michael Sheen takes 6th place on the list.

And now, we move on to 2023’s Top 5 DILFs — with 47-year-old Irish actor Cillian Murphy in 5th place.

In 4th place is 57-year-old Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

“HOTTEST MAN ALIVE,” Twitter user @plastic4lunch commented.

Moving on to 3rd place, which goes to… 52-year-old Scottish actor David Tennant!

In 2nd place is 44-year-old American actor Oscar Isaac. <3

And now, we introduce to you the most voted DILF of 2023, who is none other than 48-year-old Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal!

And the long-awaited and beloved TOP DILFS OF THE YEAR has come to an end! The graphic representation thus had more than 25 thousand voters, remembering that voting was limited to one vote by email and could choose more than one dilf. pic.twitter.com/xAssx7ebPp — archive dilfs (@archivedilfs) November 5, 2023

Congratulations to all the DILFs of 2023! 😉

Source: twitter.com/archivedilfs