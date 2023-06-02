Introducing the Sexy Men of Gay Comedy Movie ‘Horseplay’

‘Horseplay’ is an Argentine gay film, which was initially released in 2022, and became an official selection at the BFI London and Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The intriguing dark comedy is set to be shown in select theaters on June 2, and it will also be available on-demand everywhere on June 13. ‘Horseplay’ is written and directed by acclaimed Argentine filmmaker Marco Berger.

Moreover, the film’s synopsis reads:

“It’s the Christmas holidays, and Andy (Agustín Machta) leaves the city in order to spend some time at a luxury villa with his best friends. As they goof around, their initial consensual horseplay reveals that they each have different personal boundaries.”

In the official trailer, ten mostly shirtless men get rowdy as they joke around with each other like friends usually do. However, things escalate to hot and heavy real quick, as some of them get a bit more intimate than just best friends.

On that note, let’s meet the sexy men behind these mostly shirtless group of friends, shall we?

Agustín Machta

Bruno Giganti

Franco de la Puente

Iván Masliah

Facundo Mas

Ivan Benitez

Carlos Carneglia

Denis Corat

Jordán Romero

Fernando De Simone

Also, you can watch ‘Horseplay’s steamy official trailer here:

Sources: mubi.com, imdb.com