Introducing ‘The Winner Takes It All’ Star Manuel Kornisiuk

Manuel Kornisiuk is an Argentinian actor, singer, songwriter, and model who is known for his portrayal of Hunter Rodriguez in the 2023 LGBTQ+ film ‘The Winner Takes It All’.

The movie is written and directed by James Demitri, and the plot reads:

Advertisement

“Wealthy socialite Kiki confides in her best friend Maxine that her husband is cheating on her, and is in danger of losing her rather large fortune. The two women make a deal to uncover the truth, but not all is as it seems.”

In an interview with YouTuber Jake Jonez, Kornisiuk opened up about gay relationships, and it was revealed that he “has been married, has been divorced.” In the video, the actor revealed that his current partner is Australian, and that they have been together for almost two and a half years.

He also confirmed that he has always been a “relationship-oriented guy”. Moreover, Kornisiuk shared his belief to wave the gay flag while continuing to pursue his music career.

“In this situation, we need to be loud, and we need to like show ourselves. Be proud of it.”

Advertisement

Not to mention, the singer-songwriter also revealed that he will be releasing a song “next year.” According to Kornisiuk, the song expresses about his sexuality, which he noted is “a really massive step for a gay musician.”

You can watch the full interview here:

Aside from acting, singing, songwriting, and modeling, Manuel Kornisiuk is also a pro at thirst trapping, and here are some of his SEXY AF pics 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: imdb.com