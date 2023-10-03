Introducing Witherspoon / Phillippe’s Heartthrob Son Deacon

Deacon Reese Phillippe is the eldest son of famed Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Deacon was born on October 23, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. He is an up-and-coming actor and heartthrob who appeared in the hit Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever’. Aside from acting, he is also a musician.

In fact, Deacon has released songs, including “Long Run” featuring Nina Nesbitt in 2020, as well as “Talk”, which dropped in June 2023. More recently, he showcased his talent in modeling during a photoshoot with King Kong Magazine.

The 19-year-old actor and musician showed his most daring side to date after posing in nothing but a fur coat and a gold cross pendant necklace with red gems. He did some sensual poses for the photoshoot, and his racy pics left his followers stunned.

“Omg were not ready for this too early,” Instagram user @leemoj_5254 commented.

“@deaconphillippe fearless <3,” @behindtheblinds magazine wrote.

“How can you lose with those genetics!!,” @elondesi123 expressed.

Deacon and King Kong Magazine shared the photos via a joint Instagram post, and part of their caption reads:

“There’s a hint of danger in our shoot of actor, singer, songwriter Deacon Phillippe. And that’s the way it should be in the year he turns 20. A new decade deserves a reboot. Ditch the teenage angst, and repurpose that energy with a knowing sensuality.”

And sensual they certainly are… That being said, dropping Deacon’s racy photos here:

