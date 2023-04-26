Is ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Fan Fave Couple Tarlos Ready to Get Married?

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s fan favorite couple, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) are getting married, however their wedding preparation isn’t going as smoothly as one would like…

As per TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, T.K. and Carlos, also famously known by their ship name Tarlos, are looking for a celebrant for their wedding, which proves to be quite difficult to find, as they meet a few ones who aren’t the best fit.

Advertisement

Every potential celebrant they meet seems to be okay at first, however, the couple eventually encounters unexpected issues. A reverend tells the couple that they’ll be joined together for eternity burning in hell, so that’s clearly a no.

Meanwhile, a rabbi wants to know when Carlos is converting. On the other hand, Amethyst reads the couple’s “radiant auras,” claiming that Carlos is a “a cool blue of a sage” while T.K. is “a fiery passionate red,” and together, their “couple aura turns into a prismatic…”

Carlos easily continues her radiant aura prediction, and when she asks him if he has the sight too, he humorously responds: “No, I’m just familiar with the color wheel.” Moreover, the couple also meets a pastor named Nicole who has them really thinking how big of a commitment marriage is.

Advertisement

“People don’t always like to hear it, but sometimes love isn’t enough. Marriage is the greatest commitment you’ll ever make,” she tells them, advising that they have the big, difficult conversations before they get married.

T.K. says that they’ve done that. They’ve talked about love, work and finances. However, they have one more conversation to cover: future children. Does Tarlos plan to have kids or not? Their answers may just lead to a bigger problem…

You can watch the sneak peek video here:

Advertisement

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ airs every Tuesday at 8/7c on Fox.

Source: tvinsider.com