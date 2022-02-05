Is Britney Spears Working with Doja Cat on a New Song?

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a Britney Spears fan. I was one of the people whistleblowing the #FreeBritney movement almost two years before it hit mainstream media. Now that the legendary pop performer is released from her conservatorship after 13 years, the 40-year-old mother of two is doing whatever she wants – but first, rumor has it, she wants to give back to her fans after they (we?) gave her the strength to fight for her life and its sense of normalcy.

Confirmed by the Toxic singer herself, she’s already hard at work on a musical project. Ms. Spears shared an Instagram post on December 22, 2021 where she sang a small teaser of a new song we’re calling I Want You to Know. With one track already in the works, it’s not surprising that unconfirmed Twitter sources are reporting that Britney is working on another new song with none other than Doja Cat – the Say So and Need to Know singer/rapper. As rumors swirl online of a thank you EP, I just want to reiterate that besides I Want You to Know, nothing has been confirmed by an official source.

When Britney releases new music, though, it will be her first adventure back into the scene since her second and final single off of her 2016 album, Glory. Currently, a remix of Toxic set to the beat of Pony from the Magic Mike soundtrack is blazing up the digital and R&B component charts on Billboard.

Whether we get one new song, two new songs, an entire EP/LP or nothing at all, I think we can say for certain that we’re just happy to see the legendary pop star in control of her life and most importantly – happy.