Is Chad Michael Murray Auditioning for Adult Films Now?

Former teen heartthrob Chad Michael Murray shared a super thirst trap on Instagram.

The actor, most known for playing Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, continues to see success almost 20 years since he skyrocketed to fame. Having appeared in other shows including Dawson’s Creek and Gilmore Girls, he continues to be a fan favorite and recently secured a recurring role in Riverdale.

To his film credits, the 40-year-old father and husband has starred in Freaky Friday, House of Wax and A Madea Christmas. Beginning last in 2021, Murray is producing Christmas movies.

The thirst trap, featured above, has caused a few men (and women) to race their eyebrow due to his positioning. It’s the open mouth, on his back angle that makes it look like he’s about to receive… hearts on the photo. Lots and lots of… hearts.

Are you a fan of Chad Michael Murray? Does this photo do anything for you?

Obviously, he’s hitting the gym harder lately. Could it be in preparation for his next big role? (porn star…)