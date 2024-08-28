Is Christopher Your Favorite ‘Anonymous’ Contestant?

Oh, casting directors. You never stray too far from the line when casting summer reality TV shows, do you? Not that I’m complaining… because now my current binge gets to include this rising heartthrob.

Airing Sundays and Mondays on USA Network and Bravo (what?), The Anonymous sees a group of people living together in an elimination type of contest. They’re competing for a $100,000 prize while playing as themselves and an online handle. Think Big Brother meets The Circle.

Looking over the cast list, Christopher Shulstad immediately caught my eye because of his luxurious locks and athletic build. Little did I know, having browsed his social media profiles, that he also has a strong affinity for water. So that’s one thing we have in common.

Christopher is also a model and photographer and owns his own kids and pop-up fishing camp service. So, again, liking water is the only thing me and this 28-year-old North Carolina native have in common. Doesn’t mean I won’t be rooting for him, though!

Are you watching The Anonymous? What do you think of Christopher? If he’s not your favorite contestant, who are you digging currently? Comment and let me know!