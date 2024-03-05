Is Cory Wharton the Hottest Man on MTV?

Cory Wharton, age 33, is easily one of the most attractive reality TV stars belonging to MTV. After seeing the photo featured below, I think you’re going to agree with me.

Having first appeared as a housemate in Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014, Cory has now competed in 11 seasons of The Challenge – whether on MTV or Paramount+ – as well as multiple seasons of Teen Mom.

Luckily, for his fans, the Washington native constantly highlights his fitness on Instagram. Let’s take a look at his most recent shirtless snap, which The Sun was able to save for their story.

No wonder he’s an adoring father of three because… WOOF! (And straight – for clarity.)

The hunky gym-rat has also co-starred on Ex on the Beach, another MTV reality TV show.

When cameras aren’t rolling, Cory works intermittently as an actor, model and podcast host. Continuing his resume, the Challenge star works as a brand ambassador and Youtuber. No one can knock that hustle!

Let’s see what show Mr. Wharton pops up on next. Until then… Keep the shirtless, sweaty, sexy content coming, sir!

(source: The Sun)