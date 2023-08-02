Is Dixon Dallas The Gay Country Music Artist We’ve Waited For?

Folks are talking about the new country music artist, Dixon Dallas, and his viral hit song, ‘Good Lookin.’ Dixon Dallas, it turns out, is a music persona created by Jake Hill, an American rapper, singer and songwriter from south Alabama.

From the lyrics of Dallas’s song, it’s clear the alter-ego is gay. But what’s not clear is if Jake identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. And Jake is quite pointedly staying mum on the subject.

Advertisement

Folks don’t seem to mind, though, as the infectious :30 TikTok teaser for the song has garnered over 20 million views at this writing.

Here’s the racy chorus (which may not be suitable for work):

He’s bouncing off my booty cheeks, I love the way he rides

I can hardly breathe when he’s pumping deep inside

I kiss him on his neck and then he kisses on my bussy

Call him ‘Daddy’ while I holler, man, that boy so damn good looking

Advertisement

And here’s a couple more including one country kicker titled “Like Whiskey:”

Advertisement

But wait! There’s more!!!

Advertisement

It turns out that Jake not only performs as “Jake Hill, the rapper,” and “Dixon Dallas, the gay country singer,” but he has a third persona named “ur pretty” who throws down gay-centric pop/punk music.

Here’s his 2022 release, “Keep Riding Me,” featuring the very NSFW lyrics:

He spreads my cheeks and he makes me scream

He’s my number one daddy, gonna make him cream inside of me

Just keep riding me

Advertisement

What do you think, folks? Are we being punked? Is this comedy? Or is this queerbaiting? Or a just a guy who enjoys expressing himself across different musical genres? I’ll give him this: all the music is definitely listenable, and he’s certainly got the twang down.

Jake says he’s going on tour in October and he teased that Dixon Dallas will be making an appearance. We shall see.

Here’s the full version of ‘Good Lookin’ via YouTube which has nearly a million views. p.s. his three country releases on Spotify as Dixon Dallas have garnered nearly 9 million streams in a month.