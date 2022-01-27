Is Jared Leto The Hottest Person With An Academy Award?

Oscar-winner Jared Leto has never been shy to show off some skin. The Dallas Buyers Club star never disappoints when he takes to his Instagram. We are here for photo after photo, whether taking his fashion style to new heights or lounging around shirtless.

The 30 Seconds to Mars singer was involved in many high-profile projects recently. He earned rave reviews for his supporting turn in House of Gucci, racking up awards and nominations. He will next be seen with fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway in the buzzworthy Apple+ WeCrashed series. The miniseries tells the story of the rise and fall of WeWorks based on the popular podcast.

Leto skyrocketed to fame in 1994 when he starred alongside Claire Danes and Wilson Cruz in the beloved cult classic My So-Called Life. Leto and his alter-ego Jordan Catalano were the obsession of millions of teenagers in the 90s.

Since then, Leto has been racking up role after role in films like, Suicide Squad, Panic Room and Fight Club. The Little Things star won the Best Supporting Oscar for his role as Rayon, the HIV+ transgender unlikely ally of Ron Woodruff. Matthew McConaughey as Ron Woodruff also took home an Oscar.

Leto even took to Instagram to celebrate his 50th birthday, shirtless and holding a piece of rainbow cake.