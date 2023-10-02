Is Jersey Shore’s Justin May the Guido of Your Dreams?

We’ve got a situation here!

I’m talking about Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s new boyfriend, Justin May, who officially made his reality TV debut on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After a six-year hiatus, the original cast of Jersey Shore reunited for a reboot on MTV in 2018 – although Sammi was noticeably absent from the revival. Six seasons later, she’s finally returned to her Shore Routes, and you can currently see her rejoin the housemates Thursday nights at 8PM.

As with other cast members in relationships, viewers are privy to glimpses into Sammi’s private life – including her relationship with super hottie Justin May.

Not much is known about the new reality star, but In Touch Weekly reports that Justin and Sammi may have met years ago while he bartended at Bamboo Bar, a location the Jersey Shore crew often frequented. What are the odds of reconnecting as something more lasting this many years later.

Not much is known about Mr. May. His age and occupation are currently unknown, but he does actively post on social media. There, he mostly seems interested in family & friends, socializing at various clubs & resorts, sharing film & television memes and, of course, hitting the gym. Hard.

And I definitely think he’s the hottest guy on the cast list besides Jenni “Jwoww” Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton. (seriously, Google him!)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8PM on MTV. Previous seasons stream on MTV, Paramount+ and Hulu.

Source: In Touch Weekly

