Is Lady Gaga Signing On To Play Harley Quinn In The ‘Joker’ Sequel?

Endng it’s official theatrical run as the 4th highest-grossing R-Rated film of all time, fans have been eagerly anticipating the official announcement of a sequel to the 2019 film Joker. Based on the famed DC Comics super villain from the Batman comic book world, Joker showcased Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a stand up comedian and clown who’s failure to succeed leads him down a path of insanity. The path also led the film to snag 11 Oscar nominations, including a ‘Best Actor’ win for Phoenix. Now, it looks like another marquee Hollywood superstar might be joining Phoenix in the sequel, and she may be playing another famed (and terribly complicated) DC Comics character; The Hollywood Reporter broke the news late yesterday that Lady Gaga is in talks to portray Harley Quinn.

While official details are not being disclosed until the deal is finalized, Mother Monster’s Harley Quinn is definitely in a different stratosphere than Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films, as well as other big-screen portrayals. As for progress on the rest of the film, Phillips recently tweeted out what looks to be the cover of the script for the much-anticipated sequel, which is titled Joker: Folie à deux — which references the term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, typically members of the same family. The post shows a second photo of Joaquin Phoenix himself reading the script, although THR reports that a deal has not been finalized just yet.

There is one reason why accomplishing a casting coup like getting Gaga herself to play Harley Quinn might be perfect for the Joker sequel; the film is reported to be a musical. While very little is known about the music in the film, fans are already eagerly anticipating what song or material Gaga and Phoenix may team up on. Between Gaga’s well-known musical accomplishments (including her stunning musical turn in A Star Is Born) and Phoenix’s authentic and live performances as Johnny Cash in the 2005 film Walk The Line, these two superstars are poised to possibly create some of the most lush and romantically complicated musical material in recent memory.

Harley Quinn Photo (Courtesy-DC Comics)

