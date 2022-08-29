Is Lil Nas X Entering His Twunk Era? VMAs Outfit Has Us At Attention

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night in Newark, New Jersey — hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj (who also did a lengthy performance of some of her greatest hits). But it seems that all the attention was on Lil Nas X once he hit the “black” carpet dawning an eye-catching ensemble.

The 23-year-old rapper and singer rocked a Harris Reed design that bared his six-pack abs, sculpted biceps and chiseled (almost perfect) pecs. High fashion at it’s finest, the feathered design was accessorized with diamond jewelry and black nail polish. Lil Nas X said of the look that “It’s something fresh, something new, I feel amazing.”

If the fit looks familiar, it’s because Supermodel Iman wore this design in a shimmery golden version at the 2021 Met Gala — where the outfit also stole the show, as Iman was widely regarded as the Best Dressed that evening.

This eight second video deserves your UNDIVIDED attention right now… 🚨 @LilNasX has arrived at the 2022 #VMAs 🚨 pic.twitter.com/C6Dt809XZt — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2022

Lil Nas X has posted himself thirst trapping post work out on his social media over the last few months, so it’s no surprise he wanted to show off his lean muscular physique. With the added muscle, is Lil Nas X entering his “twunk” era? A twink that’s now transitioning into more of a muscular hunk. Hmm, I could see it sticking for a year or two.

i hate when my mirror gets dirty smh pic.twitter.com/vKDaFfle5R — NASARATI (@LilNasX) October 11, 2021

The “Industry Baby” singer was nominated for seven VMAs, winning for Best Collaboration with Jack Harlow. The music video for their collab also won the award for Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Source: People